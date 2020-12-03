Five restaurants sealed in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Town-I and Town-III administrations have launched a drive to remove sign boards from the Grand Trunk Road and University Road.

The administrations have removed illegal sign boards installed at the shops. The shopkeepers were directed to install government approved size and design sign boards or else face action.

Meanwhile, during the drive against the violators of the COVID-19 standard operating procedure five restaurants were sealed in Hayatabad Township and the managers were arrested.

The officials directed the restaurant’s management to follow the SOPs. The administration has also urged citizens to wear facemasks and keep social distance to avoid the spread of coronavirus.