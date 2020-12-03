Warrant out for cop accused of stealing seized drugs

A judicial magistrate on Wednesday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against an absconding policeman accused of stealing seized drugs in collusion with four of his colleagues.

The West districtâ€™s judicial magistrate having jurisdiction over the Jackson police station ordered the investigation officer to arrest the absconding suspect, Munsif Ali.

The police have chargesheeted five police personnel, namely Sher Muhammad, Fayaz Khan, Asif Shah, Nazish Awan and Munsif Ali, for reporting a wrong amount of the quantity of the drugs found on a drug peddler.

According to the prosecution, the accused had found 34 kilogrammes of hashish on Sikandar Ali but showed only eight kilogrammes at the police station and divided the rest among them.

It added that during an investigation, Sikandar had spilt the beans that the quantity of the drug was more than what was made part of the record. Subsequently, an investigating team raided the residences of the accused and recovered the stolen drugs.

When the IO told the court that only Munsif was an absconding accused while the other four suspects had been arrested, the magistrate ordered Munsifâ€™s arrest and referred the case before the relevant additional district and sessions judge.

Two die in road crashes

Two people, including an elderly woman, lost their lives and two others sustained injuries in road traffic accidents in parts of the metropolis on Wednesday.

According to the Sacchal police, a man was killed and two others were injured following a collision between two vehicles in Abdullah Shah Ghazi Goth.

The police said 35-year-old Akram, son of Ismail, died at the scene. The identities of the injured were not disclosed.

Following the accident, rescuers transported the body and the injured to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) for medico-legal formalities and medical treatment.

Separately, an elderly woman died in a road tragedy in the outskirts of the city.

A speedy vehicle ran her over near the Port Qasim area, said the Bin Qasim police. The body was moved to the JPMC for medico-legal formalities where the woman was identified as 72-year-old Fatima, wife of Sikandar. A case has been registered against the unknown driver who fled the scene after the accident.