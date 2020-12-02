Commissioner administers anti-polio drops in 6 turbulent UCs

BANNU: The Bannu Division Commissioner Shawkat Ali Yousufzai administered anti-polio drops to children in six union councils of the turbulent Janikhel area on Tuesday.

Other officials, including deputy inspector general of police, deputy commissioner and district police officer accompanied the commissioner during the drive.

The senior official requested the people of Janikhel to cooperate with the polio teams to protect the future generations from the crippling disease. The residents thanked the commissioner for showing a keen interest in such national cause and addressing their other problems.