‘… but Banda emandaar hay!’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz came down hard on Prime Minister Imran Khan while speaking to the participants at the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public meeting in Multan on Monday.

She said when Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was brought to power, it was claimed that he was an upright man [Banda Emandaar hay].

In a sarcastic tone, she said Niazi Service was created by Imran Khan to steal taxes but he’s an upright man.

“Aleem Baji [sister of Imran Khan] made billions of rupees “through her sewing machines”, but premier is an upright man.

“Bani Gala’s palace was built [with suspicious sources of income], but PM is an upright man.

“Proofs of millions and billions of rupees of foreign funding [for the PTI] were very much there, but PM is an upright man. “One bank detected [his] several secret bank accounts, buy the PM is an upright man.

“Bashir Memon told [about pressure on him from Imran Khan], but the PM is an upright man.

“Flour and sugar [worth billions] were stolen, but the PM is an upright man.

“Malam Jabba scandal came to the fore, but PM is an upright man.

“The auditor general said billions of rupees of the public money were stolen in the ‘Billion tree tsunami’ project, but PM is an upright man.

“Delay in import of LNG, people will get exorbitant bills, but the PM is an upright man.

“Are the people of Multan also looking for the judge, along with me, who had declared Imran

Khan sadiq and ameen [truthful and honest],” Maryam concluded

her tirade by posing a question.