KU extends deadline for submitting entry test forms

Karachi University on Monday extended the deadline for submitting application forms for the entry test for online admissions 2021 in bachelorâ€™s and masterâ€™s programme, Doctor of Pharmacy, Doctor of Physical Therapy and Department of Visual Studies ti December 2, 2020.

According to In-charge Directorate Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar, students should get admission details, online admission form, prospectus and admission related guidelines from the official web portal, and submit the relevant documents along with the paid fee voucher on the same portal till December 2.

In the bachelorâ€™s programme, the KU offers admissions in Applied Chemistry and Chemical Technology, Chemical Engineering, Commerce, Computer Science, Criminology, Applied Physics, Biotechnology, Business Administration, Education, Environmental Studies, Food Science and Technology, International Relations, Mass Communication, Public Administration, Petroleum Technology, Special Education and Teacher Education, and School of Law (LAT [HEC] clearance with at least 50 per cent marks.

Meanwhile, in the masterâ€™s programmes, admissions would be given in the departments of Business Administration, Criminology, Commerce, Mass Communication, Public Administration, and Pakistan Studies.

The University of Karachi would conduct the entry-test through its own assessment and testing service, the Karachi University Assessment and Testing Service. Students applying in four and five yearsâ€™ bachelorâ€™s programmes in the Department of Visual Studies must have at least 45 marks in their Higher Secondary School Certificate or equivalent examinations, and in case they have completed their diplomas then they should have at least 60 marks to appear in the aptitude test of the VS.

Furthermore, students who are planning to apply for self-finance or reserved seats must appear and clear the entrance test. Otherwise, they would not be considered for admission.

Meanwhile, KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi visited the central help desk established at the Silver Jubilee Gate.

The central help desk has been set up to facilitate and guide students and their parents. The visitors would also get help in getting their educational documents scanned and upload their admission forms along with relevant documents and paid voucher slips on the official admission portal of the varsity.

Prof Iraqi directed that students visiting the help desk should follow the standard operating procedures issued by the provincial and federal governments.