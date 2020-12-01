Karachi University announces BCom results

Karachi University Controller of Examinations Dr Syed Zafar Hussain on Monday announced the result of BCom Part-II and both parts (external) annual examination 2019. All top three positions were clinched by female students.

Maleeha Nazeer Khan obtained 1,015 marks out of total 1,400 marks and clinched the overall first position. Sana Bano secured the second position and Zunaira Ali bagged the third position with 1,006 marks.

As many as 3,571 candidates were registered and 3,250 students appeared in exams, of which 69 candidates were declared pass with the first division, 466 students with the second division and one candidate managed to clear the exam with the third division. The overall pass percentage remained 16.49.

Admission date

The Federal Urdu University of Arts Science and Technology has extended the admission date to December 18.

According to a statement issued by the Board of Secondary Education Karachi on Monday, the students had been directed to fill online admission forms available on the varsity website.

The board had also extended enrollment registration date for the exams and permission for special exams for the students of grade 9 and 10. Students could submit their forms till December 15 without paying late fee.