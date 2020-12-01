Meesha’s witnesses summoned

LAHORE : An additional district and sessions court on Monday summoned again witnesses of singer Meesha Shafi in a defamation suit against her by singer Ali Zafar after Meesha’s witnesses again failed to appear before the court.

The court has directed Meesha’s witnesses to appear before the court by December 12.

Actress Iffat Omar, a witness of singer Meesha Shafi, appeared in the sessions court but didn’t record cross examination and requested the court to adjourn cross examination for next hearing which was accepted by the court. Previously, the court had dismissed a plea of Meesha seeking a stay on defamation proceedings against her after Ali had submitted before the court that Meesha was trying to delay the court proceedings.