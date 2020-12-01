223 PbBC polls candidates’ degrees verified, court told

LAHORE : Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Monday directed the advocate general office to assist Punjab University in completing the process of verification of academic credentials of the lawyers who contested election of Punjab Bar Council on the Lahore seats.

The chief justice was hearing a petition moved by a lawyer for the verification of degrees of all the candidates contesting the provincial bar council election. The university registrar and controller examination appeared before the court while its legal adviser told the chief justice that the degrees of 223 candidates from across the province had been verified.

He said degrees of the two, out of a total of 95, candidates of Lahore’s seats had been verified so far while verification of the rest was in process. Justice Khan directed an additional advocate general to assist the PU in completing the process of degree’s verification to the extent of the Lahore’s candidates at first and submit a report on 2 December. The polling to elect 75-member house of the provincial bar council was held on 28 November. The official results would be announced on 8 December by the advocate general of Punjab.