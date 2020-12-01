No arrests made in case lodged against PDM leaders

PESHAWAR: No arrests were made in connection with a case lodged against the organisers of the November 22 rally of the opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in the provincial capital.

The opposition parties have announced holding demonstrations to protest the registration of the case against their leaders.

The first information report (FIR) was lodged at the Paharipura Police Station accusing the PDM leaders of putting the lives of thousands of people at risk, who had gathered at the Amn Chowk despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

“No arrest has been made in the case so far. The FIR is still sealed,” an official told The News on Monday.

The Awami National Party and other political groups have announced to hold demonstrations in Peshawar to protest the lodging of the FIR against their leaders. The ANP leadership said the first protest demonstration would be held outside the Peshawar Press Club today (Tuesday).

The case against the PDM local leaders was lodged a few days ago but was made public on Sunday. No senior leader was mentioned in the FIR.

Those nominated in the FIR included Maulana Miskeen Shah, district Amir of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), Rashid Mahmood Daudzai, district president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Malik Saeed of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Malik Saleem of Qaumi Watan Party, Malik Farhad of Awami National Party (ANP) and others, including the catering staff, sound system staff and electricians.

The PDM had organised an anti-government rally in Peshawar on November 22 that was addressed by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Amir of JUI, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, Mian Iftikhar Hussain of ANP and others.

The rally was part of a series of the public gatherings against the government.

The FIR mentioned that the district administration had refused permission to the organisers for the rally in the wake of the pandemic and high rate of transmission in Peshawar but the event was held.

The case was lodged under sections 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code, 15 AA, 17 KP Epidemic Control and Emergency Relief Act 2020.