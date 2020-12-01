Four tribal elders shot dead in North Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: Unidentified gunmen shot dead four tribal elders near the Mir Ali bazaar in North Waziristan on Monday, sources said.

The sources said that the tribal elders were travelling in a car when the armed men lying in wait ambushed them near the Mir Ali bazaar. The attackers, it was learnt, opened indiscriminate fire on the car, killing the four people on the spot.

The accused managed to escape from after committing the crime. The bodies of the victims were taken to a hospital in Mir Ali for post-mortem.

The slain elders were identified as Malik Raza Khan, Malik Umar Khan, Malik Mir Saday Khan and Malik Abid Khan, all belonging to Khaisur area in North Waziristan. Soon after the incident, the police launched a search operation in the nearby areas, but no arrest could be made.

The police launched an investigation to find out the motives behind the killings. North Waziristan has witnessed a surge in targetted killings in recent weeks. The attackers mostly remain unidentified and untracked.