The life of Kaavan

Kaavan, a 36-year-old elephant, received a ‘farewell party’ before his departure to a sanctuary in Cambodia. The lone elephant suffered for years because of the woeful state of the Islamabad zoo. My question is: what were we celebrating? Was it our incompetence?

Dr Irfan Zafar

Islamabad

*****

After spending more than three decades in unsatisfactory conditions, Kaavan has finally flown to Cambodia where a safe sanctuary waits for him. The way we have treated this majestic beast is deplorable. Before his departure, the Islamabad zoo decorated the area near his cage to say him a final goodbye. It was a bittersweet moment for so many animal lovers. Even though it was sad to acknowledge that Kaavan would be leaving Pakistan, it was also the only option that we had. It is shocking that our authorities pay no attention to these voiceless creatures. Almost every zoo in the country has become a picture of neglect and mismanagement. Skinny animals are kept in tiny cages. It is so painful to see them in such a horrible condition. The government should pay attention to these issues and take steps to provide a safe environment to animals.

Hajra Zaidi

Karachi