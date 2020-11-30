Pakistan safest, India dangerous place for minorities: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that Pakistan is the safest country for minorities while India has become the most dangerous country for minorities.

He stated this while talking to a delegation led by minority MPA Sardar Mahendra Pal Singh.

The governor congratulated the Sikh community on the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak and said that Kartarpur corridor project was not being accepted by India till date. Pakistan is the safest country for minorities while India has become the most dangerous place for minorities.

The governor and PTI’s minority MPA Sardar Mahendra Pal Singh, along with a delegation discussed political and other issues, including preparations for Baba Guru Nanak's birth anniversary.

Ch Sarwar said that the government had given full religious freedom to all minorities in Pakistan, including Sikhs in accordance with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and protection of their lives and properties was being ensured in all cases. All facilities, including security will be provided to the Sikh pilgrims who come to participate in Baba Guru Nanak’s birthday celebrations.

The governor further said that the worst terrorism against minorities was taking place in India in which the government, army and police along with their other agencies were also involved. Narendra Modi is leading the RSS mission. Other minorities living in India, including Muslims, have been killed in broad daylight and the world remained a silent spectator, which is a disgrace.

Ch Sarwar said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, despite all the conspiracies of India, had not only completed the Kartarpur Road project on time but also opened it for Sikh pilgrims.

To this day, India has not wholeheartedly accepted this initiative, so it is not allowing Sikh pilgrims to visit Pakistan. He said that whenever a Sikh pilgrim comes to Pakistan, we welcome him.

The freedom enjoyed by Sikh pilgrims and other minorities in Pakistan is exemplary. Therefore, Pakistan is the safest country in the world for minorities. We are protecting minorities according to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam, he added.