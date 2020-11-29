Patron of less-affluent art students laid to rest

LAHORE : Noted artist and art teacher Mehmood Hasan Rumi who passed away early Friday was laid to rest in Model Town Saturday afternoon.

Muhammad Javed, a long time colleague, fellow artist and a great admirer of Rumi, shared with The News on Saturday that Rumi Sahib studied art at Mayo School of Arts and he also remained the principal of Naqsh School of Art. Patron of less-affluent students of art and a living legend in the world of Pakistani art, Rumi formed Art Society where art material was provided to the artists free of cost. “When he was given assignment to establish Naqsh School of Arts, Rumi sought advice from Dr Ajaz Anwar and me and we both continued to visit him,” Muhammad Javed said. Rumi Sahib worked out its feasibility and he wanted to provide free-of-cost study to the deserving students, Muhammad Javed said.