USAID provides 54 portable ventilators to KP hospitals

PESHAWAR: The USAID Global Health Supply Chain Programme provided 54 portable ventilators to different hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to enhance capacity of the public sector hospitals in the ongoing corona pandemic and earlier investigations of the viral infection.

The Peshawar-based US consular general participated in the event via Zoom and Country Director Dr Muhammad Tariq, Dr. Ayub Rose, Advisor USAID GHSC-PSM, Abbas Khan, team leader team leader GHSC-PSM, Prof Khalid Latif, Medical Director LRH, Prof Aamir Ghafoor and other faculty members also attended the event. The consul general presented ventilators as a token of support for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Dr Tariq also explained USAID/PSM support on MIS, DHIS-2, D-TALK collaboration on Diabetes project, support on supply chain management, Hepatitis-C elimination in KP and NMDs and above all on the supply of 200 portable ventilators to Pakistan including 54 to several hospitals of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.