Smeda launches document on merged areas

PESHAWAR: Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Smeda-KP), on Friday launched its document “Final Recommendations by Economic Cooperation Development Forum (ECDF)” for economic uplift of newly-merged areas.

The document was launched at a function which was attended by stakeholders and a large number of people hailing from different walks of life.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan, appreciated the document and said it was the need of hour to come up with solid recommendations for the newly merged areas.

He added the document would act as guiding principles for prioritizing intervention and projects for the area. He appreciated Smeda for its efforts which would result in rapid development of the area.

On the occasion, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mohammad Shafiq Afridi said the newly-merged areas were in dire need of development schemes to bring them on a par with the rest of the country.

He lauded Smeda for its exercise to develop a comprehensive document, which discusses plans to steer the merged districts out of poverty, if implemented.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Smeda Hashim Raza said the document entails a good number of tangible interventions. He said the interventions proposed would help the area achieve the goal of economic prosperity. He highlighted SME policy and assured provincial government’s support in future.

Smeda provincial Chief Rashid Aman said the document was developed with the consultation of relevant stakeholders. He added the document was developed keeping in view of the ground realities of the areas. He said the industrialisation would give an impetus to the economic growth in the area.

APP adds: driver’s body found in a trunk of car: The body of a private taxi driver from Bajaur district was found in his car’s trunk here on Friday.

Police said the driver named Latifur Rehman, resident of Loaisim area Bajaur, was missing for 19 days. The body was shifted to the hospital for medico legal procedure and was later handed over to his heirs.Police have registered a case against unknown accused.