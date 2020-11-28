Normalcy yet to return to Kaghan valley after snowfall

MANSEHRA: Life in Kaghan valley and tourist resort of Shogran, which was paralysed because of heavy snowfall could not return to normalcy as roads leading to these picturesque places could not be cleared to traffic.

The Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road, which was blocked during the recent snowfall in the valley, couldn’t be cleared to traffic, disconnecting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Gilgit-Baltistan.

The people stranded in upper parts of the valley have asked the government to clear the main and link roads to traffic.

The blockade of the roads is preventing the tourists from visiting these scenic valleys.

“I have visited many countries but couldn’t witness such an eye-catching event anywhere else in the world,” Mohammad Jalil, a tourist from Karachi, told reporters. He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government should take steps to remove the slow from the roads so that nature lovers could visit Kaghan.