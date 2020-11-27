â€˜Efforts to achieve 20m tonnes wheat target underwayâ€™

GUJRANWALA: Punjab Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jehania Gardezi Thursday said all-out efforts were underway to achieve 20 million tonnes wheat production target. Addressing a seminar organised jointly by Agriculture Department and Engro Pvt Ltd, the minister said Rs12.54 million have been allocated for agriculture development under the agricultural emergency programme of the government. The minister said the Punjab government had set a target to cultivate wheat crop on 16.2 million acres of land in the province and approved varieties of seeds, herbicides and modern machinery are being provided to farmers on subsidy.