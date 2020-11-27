Three suspects held after exchange of fire with police

Two suspected criminals were arrested in an injured state after an exchange of fire with the Site Superhighway police on Thursday.

According to the police, a raid was conducted at a hideout of drug peddlers in Faqira Goth. Upon seeing the police, the suspects opened fire on them. In retaliation, the police fired back, injuring two of the three suspects while the third managed to escape the scene.

The injured suspects were arrested and taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. They were said to be involved in drug peddling and various crimes. Further investigations are under way.

Meanwhile, a suspected robber was arrested in an injured state after an exchange of fire with the Ferozabad police on Ameer Khusro Road. Police said the suspectâ€™s two companions managed to flee, adding that the encounter took place when the suspects were trying to escape after robbing a citizen, Junaid.

Police also claimed to have seized a pistol from the injured suspect's possession. A case has been registered while investigation is under way.