Call to deploy cops at LGH

LAHORE: Postgraduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has demanded the police to deploy the sanctioned strength of police officials at the hospital police post. He said eight constables were sanctioned for the police post at LGH but at present only one constable was on duty there. He also asked a private security company to deploy retired officials from military and other law enforcement agencies at the hospital to ensure better security at the hospital.