‘Efforts underway to link Gujranwala with Motorway’

GUJRANWALA: Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry senior vice-president Ajmal Awan Wednesday said efforts were underway to link Gujranwala with Motorway.

During a briefing, Awan said the step is being taken to extend maximum opportunities for development of industry and trade to traders of Gujranwala.

He said Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry is making all possible efforts to solve the problems of industrialists and traders by keeping liaison with all ministries and departments concerned.

Former Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Noman said the reservations of allottees of Industrial Estate three regarding export processing zone industry should be removed and necessary facilities should be provided in the industrial estate.

Former chamber president Malik Zaheer-Ul-Haq said along with industrial development, we should also give special importance to environmental protection. Serious efforts and effective measures are required to solve their problems, adding that taxes imposed in industrial estate III may be got abolished.