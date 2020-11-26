Lethal wave

Many people are against the idea of closing all schools. Even though there is no doubts that students will have to deal with learning losses, it is also true that it was becoming impossible to ensure that all institutions are following SOPs. It is due to the carelessness of the people that the government has decided to close schools. The people are ignoring SOPs and are not paying attention to the fact that the second wave of Covid-19 is more lethal.

The government is requested to create awareness among the people regarding the second wave of Covid-19 so that they can follow SOPs more seriously. The number of coronavirus-related deaths is also increasing in the country at a frighteningly rapid pace. Now is the time to follow SOPs and cooperate with the government in this fight against the deadly virus.

Hammal Naseer

Turbat

*****

The second wave of Covid-19 is finally here. The number of cases has been increasing on a daily basis. Following SOPs has now become a necessity if we want to save ourselves from this deadly virus.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi