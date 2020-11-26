PML-N terms Punjab Assembly rubber stamp

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Azma Bukhari has alleged that the prime minister has made Punjab Assembly rubber stamp.

In a statement issued here Wednesday while responding to Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan’s statement, she said that even after two and a half years, the standing committees in the Punjab Assembly could not become functional.

All the bills passed by the Punjab government so far were nothing more than rubbish, she alleged. Azma said the Punjab government had promised to build nine new hospitals in every fiscal year's budget but only one hospital was under construction.