Policeman loses father to police apathy

LAHORE:Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Umar Sheikh formula fell on deaf ears of the officers of Model Town Operations Wing police which resulted in the loss of a precious life in the Kahna police limits.

No action was taken over the incidents of robbery and kidnapping even after lapse of 19 and 10 days, respectively, which also exposed the claims of Lahore police commanders about immediate registration of FIRs. A broker of bricks, Rasheed, 50, a resident of Amma Haleema Sadia Mosque area, Kahna, who was also the father of a cop of Lahore police, was robbed on November 4 and deprived of Rs 40,000 in cash and a cell phone. The robbers also subjected him to severe torture and threw him in a plot. The victim’s sons, Nawaz and Constable Mubarak, informed Incharge Choki Industrial Area Asim Majeed and lodged an application but he refused to register an FIR.

On November 13, he left for his work in the morning but never returned as some unidentified kidnappers had abducted him. His cell phone was also turned off. The victim’s sons once again approached Asim Majeed and the SHO but they paid no heed to it. The victim’s sons also approached SDPO Ikram Ullah and SP Model Town Dost Muhammad but they too put their request into trash. The days passed by, the anxiety of victim’s family increased but there was no one to help them.

The constable of Lahore police was threatened of dire consequences and departmental action by the Choki incharge allegedly on the orders of ASP/SDPO Ikram Ullah if dared to visit the police station or the offices of officers again. On November 23, Nawaz received a call from Sundar police that they have found a dead body. It was not of anyone else but of his father. It added to the fury and anger of the victim’s family and relatives and they gathered on Ferozepur Road in large number to stage a strong protest demonstration. Traffic was halted for hours due to the protest. No senior officer bothered to visit the family or the protest place to soothe them.

Kahna SHO Sheikh Hammad held dialogue with the protesters and assured them of justice. He presented a report against the Choki incharge. Choki Incharge Asim Majeed was suspended and FIRs of kidnapping and robbery were registered on the day the body was found.

The victim’s sons alleged that Lahore police were responsible for the murder of their father. They said if police had taken action timely, the kidnappers could have been arrested and his father recovered safely. Mubarak said that former SHO Saqlain Shah and the incumbent Sheikh Hammad had flatly refused to register FIRs of kidnapping and robbery, terming it an incident of personal dispute. He said he was extremely disappointed over the attitude of the police officers. How would a common man receive justice if a cop in service was deprived of his basic right, he lamented.

He recalled the incident with the instance of Prime Minister Imran Khan about the illegal occupation of a land owned by his (PM’s) brother-in-law following which the CCPO and IG were changed and PM had to bring CCPO Umar Sheikh.

The victim’s family appealed to the CCPO for action against the delinquent officers. SHO Sheikh Hammad talking to The News said that ASI Asim has been suspended and further investigations are underway. Incharge Investigation Mehdi Kazmi said police have been collecting evidences to trace the killers. He added action has been taken against the Choki incharge over delay. Efforts were made to contact Model Dost SP Muhammd but he did not respond to the calls and messages.