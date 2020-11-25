Challenges ahead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This refers to the news report ‘Can Biden heal a deeply fissured America?’ (Nov 15, TNS) by Athar Mansoor. The writer has said that with such a divided society like America is today, Biden would need to bridge the gulfs at home before preparing America for giving a tough time to China as the geo-political contest between these two great powers intensifies in the coming years. One could not agree more with this hypothesis. I am sure that after entering the White House in January 2021 as the 46th president of the US, Biden will draft long-sighted and visionary policies.
Also, Biden has a capable and confident VP-elect Kamala Harris who will help him heal and unite the American nation. Later, the team can accelerate America’s involvement in other global matters, including the fast-evolving and strategic zone of Asia-Pacific.
Abbas R Siddiqi
Lahore