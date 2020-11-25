Here comes the train

Karachi has been facing the problem of a lack of public transportation for decades now. The authorities have turned a blind eye to the difficulties faced by residents because of the unavailability of public transport. Pakistan Railways recently resumed the operations of the Karachi Circular Railway. A uniform fare of Rs50 has been fixed.

Since the circular railway remained suspended for so many years, the authorities never paid attention to encroachments along the railway track. For now, the train is operational on selected routes. The Sindh government should work together with the federal government to provide the much-needed mass transit system to the city.

Irfan Rasheed Baloch

Karachi