Corona-related deaths increase due to carelessness: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said necessary steps have been taken to overcome the spread of corona virus, adding that the decisions made in consultation with the federal government will be strictly implemented.

In a statement, the chief minister appealed to the citizens to wear face masks in the public. The government is monitoring the situation daily as the number of patients and the death rate are increasing due to carelessness, the chief minister added. The chief minister praised the CTD for foiling the terrorist attack in Lahore and paid tributes to the brave CTD officials. The CTD staff deserves appreciation, and its role in defeating terrorism is praiseworthy.

PTI office-bearers: Newly-elected office-bearers of the PTI Women Wing North Lahore Working Committee took oath of their offices at a ceremony held PTI Punjab Secretariat. PTI Women Wing Central Punjab President Sania Kamran, MPA, administered the oath to Sumera Batool, Tasneem Iftikhar, Dr Sadia Ghaznavi, Najma, Ravi Town, Saman Ashfaq, Naheed Malik, Zarmeen Zubair, Anila Riaz and Gul Mehr.