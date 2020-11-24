PML-N seeks release of Shahbaz, Hamza on parole

LAHORE: PML-N has sought permission from Deputy Commissioner Lahore for release of Mian Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz on parole for funeral and burial of late Begum Shamim Akhtar.

The application was filed by PMLN leader Ataullah Tarar here on Monday, stating that the mother of Shahbaz Sharif and grandmother of Hamza Shahbaz Begum Shamim Akhtar passed away in London on Sunday, 22nd of November 2020. “The funeral of late Shamim Akhtar will be held as soon as the dead body is received in Lahore. The emotional trauma and grief accompanying the demise of one’s mother is unprecedented and incomparable with any other loss.”

Mian Shahbaz Sharif, leader of the opposition in the National Assembly and Hamza Sharif, leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly, are under trial in accountability references filed by the National Accountability Bureau, and are currently under judicial custody at the Kot Lakhpat jail, Lahore.

“Keeping in view traditions and customs, both Shahhaz and Hamza are expected to accept condolences from the family, friends and party men.They will participate in the last rituals at Model Town and Jati Umrah Raiwind, Lahore.” “They may be released on parole as per the Prisons Rules 1978 immediately for a period of at least two weeks to enable them to make arrangements for the funeral and participation in last rituals of late Begum Shamim Akhtar. Being leaders of opposition and representing the largest political party in Pakistan, they are to accept condolences from across the country, hence their timely release on parole is imperative”, the plea concludes.

Meanwhile, PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said that social values and common courtesy merit that Shahbaz and Hamza be released on parole immediately. In a statement, Marriyum said: “There was no greater loss than the death of one’s mother. The emotional state of Shahbaz Sharif and his family should be taken into consideration. Under the circumstances, Shahbaz and Hamza should have been released on parole by now.” “References against Shahbaz had been filed and the trial is going on. He is detained without even a single penny of corruption”, she added.