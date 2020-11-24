Opp involved in politics of chaos: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE/SIALKOT:The PTI government is inaugurating public welfare projects every other day while opposition was completely apathetic about public issues.

This was stated by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in a statement issued here Monday. The chief minister regretted that Pakistan Democrat Movement (PDM) was busy in conspiracies to obstruct the development process.

In fact, these elements have become unnerved due to the country's journey towards the right direction, he added. The chief minister said the people were well aware of the fact that these parties destroyed the country’s economy during their tenures.

He stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan rectified the past transgressions and the country was moving towards the right direction. Usman Buzdar maintained the country was facing internal as well as external challenges and the politics of chaos and polarisation would be against the national interest. He regretted that the opposition was only interested in achieving its personal agenda by promoting anarchy in the country. On the other side, the people wanted the country to move forward, he stressed.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking decisions in the best national interest and the opposition should realise that the era of loot and plunder would not return. The country would achieve its destination under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, concluded the CM.

Sialkot: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the provincial government was sincerely busy in providing edibles of good quality to the people on discount rates through Sahulat bazaars.

He stated this while talking to the reporters during his visit to Sahulat bazaar in Sambrial. Punjab Minister for Special Education Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq, Commissioner Gujranwala Gulzar Hussain Shah, RPO Nazir Garha, DPO Asad Hasan Alvi and others also accompanied him.

The chief minister said that strict action was being taken against hoarders and profiteers in the entire province without any discrimination due to which necessities of life, including flour and sugar were easily available to the people in the open market. He vowed that he would take every step to provide some relief to the people against inflation.

Usman Buzdar inspected various stalls in Sahulat bazaar and asked from the people about quality and price of the commodities. The chief minister announced that Daska-Sambrial road and Sambrial-Airport road would be reconstructed in the near future. He took serious notic of the poor sanitation in Sambrial and approved the immediate recruitment of the sanitation staff against vacant posts. Later on, he inspected the Airport police station and announced Rs100,000 grant for the police. Earlier, Usman Buzdar arrived at the Sialkot International Airport via helicopter with no prior information from Zafarwal and later, departed to Lahore.