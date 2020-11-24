PSL-6 draft likely in Karachi

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is planning to conduct Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 6 players’ draft in Karachi in the second week of December, it was learnt here on Monday.

According to sources, PCB wants Karachi to host its first-ever PSL player draft. The draft for the last five seasons were conducted in Lahore, Islamabad, and Dubai.

The board is planning to hold the draft in outdoor space at National Stadium because of the resurgence of Covid-19. Conducting the draft process online is also an option under consideration.