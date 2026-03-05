China unveils ‘childbirth-friendly society’ plan to reverse demographic decline

China announced plans on Thursday to establish a “childbirth-friendly society,” aiming to reverse the demographic crisis and foster a positive attitude towards marriage.

The plan for the next five years also includes the overhauling of the social security system and providing the families with financial support amid declining birth rates.

The government authorities also pledged to address the concerns related to education, employment, healthcare, and financial security and expand housing support for families with children which will nurture “positive attitudes towards marriage and childbearing.”

In China’s Two Sessions, the policymakers have made population a key part of reviving the country’s economic strategy.

As reported by Reuters, this year China will spend around 180 billion yuan to boost birth rates. The costs will include free medical care for women during pregnancy, including in vitro fertilisation under China’s national medical insurance system starting in 2026 while ensuring no out-of-pocket expenses.

Moreover, Beijing will also distribute childcare subsidies to parents along with renewed focus on promoting reproductive health services and birth defect prevention programs.

The government will continue to implement the childcare subsidy program and expand trials for subsidised childcare services.

In education, the authorities will refine policies on free preschool education and boost spending on educating higher than 4 percent of GDP.

In the past several years, China has been grappling with a declining birth rate. In 2025, its population dropped for a fourth consecutive year, plunging the birth rate to record low. To make matters worse, according to experts, the trend will continue in the coming years.

By 2035, the over-60 population is expected to reach 400 million, comparable to the combined populations of the US and Italy.