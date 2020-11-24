This is to draw the attention of the higher authorities to the dismal healthcare sector of Loralai, Balochistan. There is only one state-owned hospital in this densely-populated district. This understaffed hospital does not even have proper equipment. The unfortunate situation has created so many issues for the people. The already fragile healthcare system faced more challenges when the country got hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. It is unfortunate that the Balochistan government hasn’t paid any attention to the people of Loralai, who are deprived of the basic healthcare facilities.

It is the responsibility of the provincial government to have a look at these issues. Loralai’s residents hope that the relevant authorities will take appropriate steps to strengthen the district’s healthcare sector.

Zain ud Din Kakar

Loralai