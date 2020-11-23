Prolonged power cuts protested in Parachinar

PARACHINAR: The political leaders and members of the civil society here on Sunday staged protest against the prolonged and unscheduled loadshedding in the district.

The protesters chanting slogans against the Wapda marched from the Kashmir Chowk to the press club. Addressing the protesters, Mujahid Tori, Ahmad Hussain Tori, Agha Muzammil Hussain, Murtaza Hussain and others said that the prolonged power cuts had disturbed routine life in Parachinar. They said that though the consumers paid the bills regularly, they were facing hours long power cuts. They complained that electricity remained suspended for more than 20 hours without any justification. The suspension of electricity, they said, had created the shortage of drinking water in Parachinar city and it had also affected the service of the cellular phones. The protesters said that they would intensify the protest if the issue of power cuts was not resolved forthwith.