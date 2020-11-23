MoU signed for food for addicts

LAHORE:A memorandum of understanding (MoU) for provision of food to the homeless drug addicts in Lahore was signed between Drug Advisory Training Hub (DATH) and Rizq Trust.

Consultant Anti-Drugs Campaign Syed Zulfiqar Hussain and Rizq Trust Programme Manager Jamshaid Irshad signed the MoU for food programme at YOCFAN Secretariat here. The basic purpose of the MoU is to provide food and water to the homeless drug addicts living on roads, footpaths and gardens in Lahore. Rizq Trust will provide food to more than 100 homeless drug addicts two days a week and other two days Drug Advisory Training Hub (DATH) will provide food to them. Syed Zulfiqar Hussain said that homeless drug addicts are also human beings who needed food and water. He said addicts will also be given blankets and warm clothes in winter.