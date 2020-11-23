PM's policies improving economy, says Aleem

LAHORE:Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the textile industry in the country is also moving towards betterment due to the far-sighted policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to a delegation here on Sunday, Aleem Khan said revival of the industry would not only boost the confidence of traders but also increase investment and create ample employment opportunities.

The provincial senior minister said that there is no doubt that despite all the challenges and the situation in coronavirus epidemic, the country is moving forward with stability. Economic indicators are clearly showing the visible improvement and current account surplus is good news for the whole nation, he added.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team undoubtedly deserve congratulations on the historic achievements. He said that the present government is improving all the areas facing crises and measures are being taken to ensure sustainable development. He said that day by day the trading index is going up and other countries seem to be satisfied with the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that the country's economy is strong and foreign exchange reserves are increasing which is mainly due to the industrial revival. Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan assured the party workers that the present government under the leadership of Imran Khan would achieve more in the years to come and the country would get rid of the long-standing problems.

The workers expressed their gratitude for the minister for speedy completion of development works in NA-129, PP-157 and PP-158 constituencies and appreciated launch of development schemes about roads and streets.