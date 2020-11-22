Five die, woman injured in road accidents

Five people lost their lives and a woman was injured in road accidents in parts of the metropolis on Saturday.

A man was injured when an unidentified vehicle hit him near Baloch Colony within the jurisdiction of the Tipu Sultan police station. He was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he succumbed to his injuries. The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Mithal, son of Hassan. He was a resident of Chanesar Goth.

In another mishap, a woman was crushed to death on the Super Highway within the remits of the Gadap City police station. Police said the accident took place when the unidentified woman hit by a speedy vehicle while she was trying to cross the road.

The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and later moved to a morgue for want of identification. An elderly man, identified as Yousuf Masih, son of Murad Masih, died when his motorcycle skidded inside the Gharibabad underpass within the Liaquatabad police remits.

His body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

In another accident, 27-year-old Yasin, son of Akbar, died when a speedy trailer truck hit his motorcycle within the SITE A Section police remits. His body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. Police said the deceased was a resident of Raees Goth.

Meanwhile, a man and a woman were injured when a vehicle hit their motorcycle near Godown Chowrangi in Korangi Industrial Area. The victims were taken to the JPMC where the man, Noman, 26, son of Iqbal, succumbed to his injuries and the woman, Saima, 24, daughter of Hussain, received treatment.

Police said the deceased man was the fiancÃ©e of the injured woman and the victims were residents of the Korangi area. As people continue to drive recklessly, deaths and injuries due to road accidents have become a daily matter in the city.

A day earlier on Friday, the Jang Groupâ€™s security supervisor, a teenage boy and two others died in motorcycle accidents.

According to police, Jang Group security supervisor Gul Islam, 35, died and another man was critically wounded when their motorcycles collided with each other near the SM Law College within the remits of the Aram Bagh police station on Friday morning.

In another accident, a teenage boy died on the spot when a speedy trailer truck hit his motorcycle near Gulshan-e-Hadeed Morr in Steel Town. The body was shifted to JPMC for medico-legal formalities where the deceased was identified as 17-year-old Naveed, son of Waheed.

According to the victimâ€™s father, the teenager was going to play cricket with his friends in Steel Town when the accident took place. Police said the driver responsible for the accident fled but they impounded the trailer truck. A 53-year-old man, Ansar Ahmed, son of Saeed Anwar, passed away when a dumper truck hit his motorcycle near Manzil Pump in Landhi. A man, Abdul Qayyum, 58, son of Faiz Muhammad, died when a speedy vehicle hit his motorcycle near Mawach Morr in Baldia Town.