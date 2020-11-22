Suspect involved in ATM record theft held

Islamabad : Islamabad Police have arrested 12 outlaws including a wanted member of thief gang and recovered stolen ATM record disks, DVRs, huge quantity of alcohol wine and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminal elements. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

Following these directions, SP (Rural) Farooq Amjad Butar constituted special team under supervision of ASP Usman Tipu including SHO Shahzad Town Police Station, ASI, Muhammad Ishfaq, along with other officials. This team nabbed Umer Farooq involved in stealing ATM record disks and DVRs, and recovered 20 ATM Machine record disks and 15 DVRs from him.

Moreover, SP (Saddar-Zone) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk constituted special police team under the supervision of DSP Abid Ikram including SHO Margalla Police Station Ashiq Muhammad, ASIs Hakim Ali and Ghulam Murtaza along with other officials. This team nabbed four bootleggers namely Adil Masih, Jameel, Ilyas and Qadeer and recovered 70 liters alcohol wine from their possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation in underway from them.

Further-more, Sihala police arrested an accusedAli and recovered one wine bottle from him. Lohi bher police arrested two accused Suleman and Zara Khan and recovered four wine bottles and one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from them. Koral police team apprehended four persons including a woman involved in immoral activities.