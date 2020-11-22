Rs2.6m distributed among 85 talented students of minorities

FAISALABAD: On the special direction of Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar, educational scholarships amounting to Rs 2.6 million distributed among 85 talented students of minorities of Faisalabad division on Saturday.

The cheques were given away by Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs and Human Rights Ejaz Alam Augustine during a ceremony held at Circuit House.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, FDA Chairman Latif Nazar, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Umar Maqbool and representatives of minorities were also present.

Ejaz Alam congratulated to the recipients of the scholarships and said that Sardar Usman Buzdar had allocated funds for providing educational scholarships to the talented students of minorities during the current year.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Punjab CM wanted to encourage the talented and promising students by providing them handsome scholarships and other awards which would help bringing about the education revolution for the rapid development of the country.

The minister said that educational scholarships were being provided purely on merit basis with complete transparency. He asked the students to focus on getting education and skills for their prosperity.

The minister said that the policy of 5pc quota of minorities in government jobs had been implemented in letter and spirit on the orders of the Punjab CM.

The DC greeted the students who had been selected for educational scholarships on merit and said that the Punjab government had encouraged the talented students without any discrimination.

He said that the promising and capable students were our valuable asset and they would be provided all-out resources and assistance to get higher education.

During the ceremony, Rs 50,000 each were distributed among the students of professional education, Rs 30,000 among the post graduates, Rs 25,000 among the graduates, Rs 15,000 among Inter students and Rs 10,000 among the SSC students.