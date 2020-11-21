Mian Iftikhar says PDM to hold public meeting at all costs

NOWSHERA: Awami National Party (ANP) central secretary general Mian Iftikhar Hussain said on Friday Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would hold its public meeting in Peshawar on November 22 at all costs.

“The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government by denying permission to the PDM for the public meeting in Peshawar has proved its malice,” said Mian Iftikhar who is also the spokesperson for opposition’s 11 parties alliance. He was speaking at an organizational meeting of the party office-bearers at Dag Ismailkhel which discussed the arrangements for the PDM public meeting. Mian Iftikhar said the PTI government was employing all tactics to stop the PDM from holding the public meetings in Peshawar and denial of the permission had made it crystal clear. He said if any attempt was made to block the way of the participants of the PDM public meeting, it would force them to go ahead with the show power in multiple parts of the province and the situation would be difficult to control for the “selected” government. Mian Iftikhar said all the component parties of the PDM would take part actively in the public meeting in Peshawar.