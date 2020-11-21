Man commits suicide after killing friend

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DI KHAN: A man committed suicide after killing his friend over a dispute in the district on Friday, police said.
One Mukarram shot dead his friend Nauman, 18, after exchanging hot words in the limits of Dera Town Police Station. After the incident, Mukarram also committed suicide. The police later shifted the bodies to Mufti Mehmood Memorial Hospital and registered the case.