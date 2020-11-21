close
Sat Nov 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 21, 2020

Man commits suicide after killing friend

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
November 21, 2020

DI KHAN: A man committed suicide after killing his friend over a dispute in the district on Friday, police said.

One Mukarram shot dead his friend Nauman, 18, after exchanging hot words in the limits of Dera Town Police Station. After the incident, Mukarram also committed suicide. The police later shifted the bodies to Mufti Mehmood Memorial Hospital and registered the case.

Latest News

More From Peshawar