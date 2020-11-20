Minister launches official job portal

LAHORE:Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal launched first-ever official job portal of the province for TVET sector 'Skills Punjab Job Portal’ developed and designed by the Technical and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) here on Thursday at Tevta secretariat.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the portal was an important initiative of Tevta towards realisation of the policy of PM Imran Khan under the guidance of CM Usman Buzdar for provision of job opportunities to the youth.

Tevta was taking rapid strides towards progress and growth under the leadership of its Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique who deserves appreciation, along with his team, for making efforts for bridging up the gap between the prospective employers and skilled youth through development of the Job Portal, said the minister. The minister said that Punjab Rozgaar Scheme is continuing and the process of loan distribution will be start next week.

Tevta Ali Salman said establishment of Job Portal was a significant step towards the New Skill Eco System of Tevta which envisages introduction of demand driven quality training and provision of economic opportunities for students upon completion of training.

The portal will facilitate the prospective employees and skilled workforce to interact on this platform for mutual benefit culminating in provision of employment to job seekers and selection of right stuff by the employers.

The platform will help maintain a data bank of TVET certified skilled workforce of the province and has the potential to serve CPEC and other major projects across the country by facilitating selection of right man for the job with the help of valuable data available on the portal, he said.

GM, Procurement, Aamir Aziz giving details about the portal said that besides Tevta graduates; it will allow TVET graduates of Punjab Vocational Training Council (PVTC), Punjab Skill Development Fund (PSDF) and all registered private Technical and Vocational Training Institutes of the Province to benefit from the system. It facilitates registration through mobile and e-mail, easy employer registration, single click application submission, auto match-making with jobs and several other important features.

Call to follow teachings of Islam: The blessed life of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is a beacon for all humanity and the solution to all problems in human life is in Islam. This was stated by PHA DG Jawad Ahmed Qureshi while addressing a Sirat-ul-Nabi conference held in Jillani Park here on Thursday after which a protest walk against blasphemous caricatures was also held. The DG said publication of blasphemous sketches in France has hurt the feelings of millions of Muslims around the world.

PHA organised a Sirat-ul-Nabi conference in Jilani Park on the occasion of Shaban Rahmat-ul-Alameen. Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab Horticulture and Tourism Asif Mahmood also participated in the conference as a special guest. On the occasion, Adviser to the Chief Minister Punjab Asif Mehmood said that the blessed life of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is a beacon for all humanity. Chairman PHA Engineer Yasir Gilani said the publication of blasphemous sketches in France hurt the feelings of millions of Muslims around the world. Vice Chairman PHA Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed said that the solution to all the problems in human life is in Islam. DG PHA Jawad Ahmed Qureshi said success in this world and hereafter can be achieved only by following the blessed life of the Prophet (PBUH).

Naat ceremony: Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Thursday organised a Naat ceremony in the lawn of Punjab Officers Mess in connection with Seerat conference. The event was jointly organised by the Finance Department and the Bank of Punjab.

The officers and staff of government agencies under the finance department participated in this enlightening ceremony of Naat. The ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran by Qari Abdul Rasheed, followed by renowned Naat Khawan including Zeeshan Bukhari, Noor Muhammad Jalal, Sarwar Hussain Naqshbandi and Marghoob Ahmad Hamdani and Punjab University students Moeed Mubeen and Ayesha Rasheed offered Naat. Addressing the function, the minister said the purpose of holding the week of Rehmat-ul-Alameen was to pay homage to Holy Prophet (PBUH) and to highlight his teachings at national and international level.