Diwali celebrated

LAHORE : Punjab Human Rights and Minority Affairs Department in collaboration with an NGO organised a Diwali ceremony here. The ceremony featured kindling of oil lamps, cake cutting, sweets and fruit distribution, vegetarian dinner and messages by dignitaries and faith leaders to show solidarity with the Hindu community in Pakistan.

Ijaz Alam Augustine, Minister for HR&MA Dept; Mahinder Pall Singh (MPA) and others participated.