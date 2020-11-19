Directive to implement fare discount policy

LAHORE : Punjab Ombudsman Azam Suleman Khan Wednesday issued a letter to the provincial administration to ensure the implementation of the government policy in letter and spirit vis-à-vis the policy of 50 percent discount in fare to the holders of the persons with disabilities cards across Punjab. The Punjab Mohtasib issued the letter to the provincial administration after so many complainants against the violation of the policy were received. He directed the administration to evolve a strong monitoring mechanism to monitor the performance of the district and regional transport authorities in this regard.