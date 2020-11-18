Serving humanity spirit of Islam: Alvi

FAISALABAD: President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday said Pakistani nation is inspired by the philosophy of serving the oppressed segments of society and it is the hallmark of our concept of Riyasat-e-Madina.Addressing a function after inaugurating Welfare Complex Chiniot on Jhang Road, Chiniot, the President said the people belonging to Chiniot community had never ignored their culture and neither had they severed their ties with their birthplace Chiniot.

The complex is a project of Chiniot Anjuman-e-Islamia, which comprised of LRBT Secondary Eye Hospital and Sadaqat Model Primary School for the poor people.

The president paid glowing tributes to the Chiniot community and said they were genetically entrepreneurs and did business in every part of the subcontinent, in addition to generously contributing to social welfare projects.

About the people of Chiniot, he said they never hesitated to sharing burden of the government, and they always took bold initiatives to serve people in their own areas.

He said some secular elements also serve humanity, but as a Muslim we take it as our moral and religious obligation to serve the poor.

He said every Muslim has love and affection for the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and we must follow his footsteps.

He said most of philanthropists belonging to Chiniot are ready to serve humanity and this is the spirit behind Riyasat-e-Madina.

“I feel that Pakistani nation will rise very soon because of its generosity,” he said, and criticised the Western countries who pose themselves as custodians of human rights and said that it was Pakistan which provided refuse to 3.5 million Afghan refugees and none of political leaders opposed it in Pakistan.

He said those who talk of human rights are not ready to accept even few hundred immigrants and many of them were left unattended, to drown in Mediterranean Sea.

He said it is foremost duty of every government to serve people and the government is fulfilling its responsibilities with full devotion.

The President also distributed Lifetime Achievement Awards among three senior members of Chiniot Anjuman-e-Islamia and shields among position holder school children.

Earlier, Mian Mukhtar Ahmad, chairman Sadaqat Textiles, presented welcome address. Chairman Chiniot Anjuman-e-Islamia SM Muneer and Secretary Mian Saleem also spoke.

Later, the president inaugurated the Welfare Complex Chiniot and visited eye hospital and model school.

MNA Sheikh Khurram Shehzad, MNA Qaisar Ahmad Sheikh, Maulana Ilyas, Mian Abdullah, Mian Azhar Majeed, Mian Abdullah and others were also present.