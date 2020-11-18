Cable operators barred from digging roads, pavements

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) chief and city administrator Iftikhar Shallwani has shown his displeasure over the digging of footpaths by members of the Cable Operators Association.

The commissioner has directed the association to immediately stop the digging work and first lay their cables underground. According to a press statement from the KMC issued on Tuesday, the cable operators are violating the conditions of the permission issued to the association for the laying of their cables and wires underground. The commissioner has ordered them to immediately stop further digging of pavements and roads until the repair work is completed.

He said unorganised digging of footpaths had caused inconvenience to pedestrians and commuters. He said it was a violation of the conditions of permission given to the association.

He said the cable operators should complete the repair work to restore the damaged footpaths in their original condition as soon as possible. The commissioner issued orders to the association in a meeting with the office-bearers of the association held at his office.

Cable Operators Association President Akhlaq Ahmed assured the commissioner to carry out the repair work on an immediate basis. He said the digging and laying of wires underground would be done side by side and they would not abandon pavements after digging them up. Shallwani directed the deputy commissioners to ensure the laying of cables and wires before any further digging of footpaths and roads.