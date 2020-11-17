Housing sector package to boost industry, says governor Sarwar

LAHORE:It is vision of the PTI government to introduce investor-friendly policy in the country. Role of real estate in boosting trade activities is essential. Around 30 departments have been attached with this business.

These were the views of the participants in a seminar held here on “Pakistan’s trade activities and role of real estate” organised by Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (MKRMS), Jang Group of Newspapers in collaboration with 6th Sense Group and Century Venture I.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, Adviser to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Century Venture-1 Director Waseem Mazhar, 6th Sense Director Nadia Hashwani, Nazia Waseem and Tariq Javed and Toushiba spoke on the occasion.

The governor said that the privileged package in the housing sector by Prime Minister Imran Khan has positive impact on the industry. It is good to know that women have joined this profession. Women are being provided equal opportunities so that they could compete with the men in the field, he said, adding that the housing sector was providing employment opportunities to people. FBR and other intuitions are adopting investor-friendly policies so that investors’ issues could be resolved.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that no society could progress without participation of women. In this project, women are being provided investment opportunities. She said the housing sector in Lahore was an excellent project.

Muhammad Waseem Mazhar said that it was very encouraging to launch the project for investors and common man in Lahore. We need support from the government so that we could do that for our country, 6th Sense CEO is doing marketing for the project, said he.

Taushiba said that the project was a gift to Lahorites. All facilities like jogging track, swimming pool etc will be available. System of electricity and water would be exemplary. She thanked the Punjab government for providing help. Ahsan Khan, Natasha Hussain, Fatima, Hina Niazi were present on the occasion. Atif Aslam performed in the seminar. The investors present in the seminar appreciated the project.