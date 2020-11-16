Exceptional One wins Nur Muhammad Cup

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Exceptional One claimed the Arbab Nur Muhammad Khan Memorial Cup while favourite Churchill won the November Cup held here at the 11th winter meeting of the Lahore Race Club on Sunday.
Exceptional One was nowhere among the favourite but it came up with an elegant run to win race. Churchill did not have any trouble winning the November Cup.
Results:
1st race winner Jonti Road, 2nd Surkhab, 3rd Bright Bomber
2nd race winner Ask Me, 2nd On The Spot Win, 3rd Bright Gold
3rd race winner Chotta Jhara, 2nd Safder Princess, 3rd Tell Me
4th race winner Silken Black, 2nd Zoaq-e-Yakeen, 3rd Khan Jee
5th race (Nur Muhammad Khan Cup) winner Exceptional One, 2nd Final Call, 3rd Welldone Pakistan
6th race (November Cup) winner Churchill, 2nd Sahil, 3rd Marmaris
7th race winner Special One, 2nd Believe Me, 3rd Princes Of Arab .