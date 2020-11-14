KFC renewed cold beverage partnership with Pepsico for next five years

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: KFC Pakistan renewed its exclusive cold beverage partnership with Pepsico Pakistan for the next 5 years as part of a high-spirited signing ceremony held at DHA Golf Club.
Raza Pirbhai, CEO - KFC Pakistan, led the KFC team, including Noor Alam, CMO, Ayesha Abdullah, CFO and Ammar Azhar, CTO.
On the other side were Furqan Ahmed Syed, CEO - PepsiCo Pakistan and Afghanistan, and Eugene Willemsen, CEO - PepsiCo Africa, Middle East and South Asia Sector. Also in attendance from PepsiCo Pakistan were Saad M Khan, Director Franchise and Zahra Zaidi, National Key Accounts Manager.
The ceremony was also graced by high-profile corporate dignitaries including Yaseen Haji Kassam, CEO and MD - PBL, Siraj Kassam Teli, Director - PBL, Ahmed Kapadia, Founder - Synergy Group, Fahad Mehmood Chairman – GoLootlo and Nauman Sikandar, MD & CEO – Foodpanda Pakistan.
Capping off a relationship which has persisted for more than 20 years, the renewal of the contract extends an association which began in 1997 - the year KFC arrived in Pakistan. With both brands being powerhouses, this partnership will only help them go from strength to strength.****