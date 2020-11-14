Smog causes breathing problems

LAHORE:The anti-smog activities of different departments concerned seem ineffective as the smog level in the provincial metropolis is rising constantly.

As per the data provided by EPA, the highest level of AQI on Friday at Town Hall was recorded as 253 while the AQI data of US Embassy witnessed a highest level of 366 during the day.

The average AQI level released by US Embassy was 271, which was termed Very Unhealthy. Similarly, as per the IQAir website, the average AQI of Lahore was 282. “AQI values between 201 and 300 triggers a health alert, meaning everyone may experience more serious health effects,” the US Embassy website advised.

Meanwhile, the city witnessed partly cloudy and smoggy weather and citizens visiting all the major crossings and commercial hubs witnessed hazy vision, irritation in throat and eyes and many citizens witnessed difficulty in breathing.

These points included Data Darbar, Bati Chowk, Chowk Yateem Khana, More Samanabad, Chauburji, Punjab Civil Secretariat, Circular Road, Ravi Bridge, Shahdara More, Hall Road, Safan Wala Chowk, Faisal Chowk, Davis Road, Railway Station, Link Road Shalimar, Pakistan Mint and many other areas.

The 27km long Orange Train’s track lacks proper vegetation underneath and at several points road network was yet to be completed. This is also one of the main sources of increasing PM 2.5 in the air.

Scattered waste is also another major source of rising dust particulates in the air. Absence of sanitary workers on the streets has resulted in un-lifted waste and heaps of garbage can be found in several localities such as various blocks of Gulshan-e-Ravi, new and old Samanabad, Chauburji, Outfall Road and adjoining localities. Smoke-emitting vehicles were also seen plying on the city roads without any fear. Movement of sand loaded trolleys in the provincial metropolis is also rising the levels of air pollutions especially PM 2.5. Keeping in view all these circumstances, it can be predicted that the smog level will increase in the coming days, if no rain occurs.

However, Met officials predicted that a westerly wave was likely to affect Western/Upper parts of the country. They said rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over the hill) was expected in Islamabad, Potohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Northern Balochistan and Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

They added that partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain is expected at a few plain areas of Lower Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab. Smog is expected in few plain areas of Punjab. Friday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury fell down to -03°C while in Lahore, it was 11.1°C and maximum was 26.4°C.

The scribe repeatedly tried to contact Commissioner Lahore and also left messages on his WhatsApp and SMS but he didn’t reply. EPD’s spokesperson said the department was doing its best as almost 70 percent kilns in the province were already sealed for not using zig zag technology and strict action has already been initiated against the industries causing pollution. He said according to a recent report, vehicular pollution contributed 43 percent while stubble burning was contributing 33 percent to smog.