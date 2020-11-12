Women receiving advanced employable training: official

PESHAWAR: Managing Director of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) Dr Sahibzada Ali Mehmood said on Wednesday that the board was providing women advanced employable training.

He was addressing a progress review meeting of project “Women’s Empowerment through Digital Skills Program”, according to an official statement.

Project Manager Digital Jobs in KP Muhammad Bilal, Monitoring and Evaluation Officer Saad Javed, Project Manager of Youth Employment Program Shoaib Yousafzai, Assistant Director (Projects) Zia-ur-Rahman, CEO Tech Valley Umar Farooq, CEO DEMO Muhammad Bin Masood and other officials also attended the meeting.

During the review meeting, it was revealed that six cohorts of the Women’s Empowerment through Digital Skills Programme had been completed whereas 289 females have successfully completed their training while 168 more are currently in the process of completion.

Women’s Empowerment Through Digital Skills is a component of the Digital Jobs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Project, which is financially and technically supported by the World Bank and Multi-Donor Trust Fund (MDTF). Tech Valley and DEMO are the implementing partners of this programme.

On the occasion, DEMO CEO Muhammad Bin Masood said that 3,000 women across the province would be equipped with the training till the end of March 2021.

He further said that in the COVID-19 situation they are conducting online sessions and a Learning Management System (LMS) has been developed to educate the participants of the training.