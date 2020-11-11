Visitors evince keen interest in KP’s cultural, traditional handicrafts

PESHAWAR: A large number of visitors, including locals and foreigners, thronged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pavilion to have a glimpse of cultural and traditional handicrafts displayed at the Lok Virsa annual exhibition.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KP-CTA) has established the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pavilion at the Lok Virsa to showcase the cultural and traditional handicrafts and tourism potential to attract more tourists to the province. The visitors evinced keen interest in the tourism potential including scenic places, archaeological and heritage sites and cultural and traditional handicrafts. Visiting the KP Pavilion, the foreigners laid down their views about the traditional foods, cultural and traditional handicrafts and music in the visitors’ book.

They lauded the KP-CTA for its strenuous endeavours for promoting tourism, local culture and soft image of the province. The stalls established under the banner of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pavilion displayed a variety of cultural and traditional handicrafts, wildlife, Kalash culture and costumes, foods and music of the province in order to attract more tourists to these marvelous destinations and citadel of unique culture and traditions.